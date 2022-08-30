Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Teradata has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $59.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. Teradata’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 480.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

