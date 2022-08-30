Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Teradyne by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 73.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 20.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Teradyne by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 2.8 %

Teradyne stock opened at $87.63 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day moving average is $97.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TER. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

