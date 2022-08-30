Tether Gold (XAUT) Market Capitalization Hits $423.90 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Tether Gold coin can currently be bought for $1,719.52 or 0.08616982 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Tether Gold has a market cap of $423.90 million and approximately $201,737.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,955.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004119 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00134765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00081724 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold is a coin. It launched on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to.

Tether Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

