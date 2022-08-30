The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of The Ensign Group worth $19,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,120,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,888,000 after buying an additional 90,287 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,327,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 752,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 916.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,751,000 after buying an additional 1,919,601 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,785,000 after buying an additional 133,213 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,806,000 after buying an additional 67,096 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.58. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $173,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $214,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,999.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $173,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,264 shares of company stock worth $888,936 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

