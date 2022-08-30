The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Director Richard K. Smucker Sells 20,000 Shares

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at $89,780,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.45. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.