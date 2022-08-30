The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Andrew J. Quigg Sells 3,180 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR opened at $125.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average of $113.70. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $968,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

