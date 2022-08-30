TheStreet Lowers Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $5.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Covalent Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

