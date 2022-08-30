TheStreet Lowers Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) to D+

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2022

TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 0.3 %

GTIM stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.79. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Covalent Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.