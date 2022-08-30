TheStreet Lowers Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

GTIM stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.79. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Covalent Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

