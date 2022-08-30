TheStreet Lowers Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) to D

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Williams Industrial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $1.67 on Friday. Williams Industrial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Williams Industrial Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

