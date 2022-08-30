TheStreet Upgrades Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) to “C-“

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %
Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $22.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
