TheStreet Upgrades Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) to “C-“

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $22.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.