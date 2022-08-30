TheStreet Upgrades Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Senseonics Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $809.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.61. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.28.
Insider Activity at Senseonics
In other news, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,506,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,127.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.
