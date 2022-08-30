TheStreet Upgrades Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Senseonics Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $809.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.61. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.28.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Insider Activity at Senseonics

In other news, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,506,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,127.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics

About Senseonics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Senseonics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 38.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.