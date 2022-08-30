Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TITN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

NASDAQ TITN opened at $31.56 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.78 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

