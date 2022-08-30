Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

TITN stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $712.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.71. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 29.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after acquiring an additional 257,428 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 7.5% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 47,657 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 607,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

