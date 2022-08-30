Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TITN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $712.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $38.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.78 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 251.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 15.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 106.7% during the second quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 59.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 58,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 32.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 115,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Articles

