Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens raised their target price on Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $712.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.78 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after acquiring an additional 257,428 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 173,881 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 115,876 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

