TNC Coin Hits Market Cap of $6.11 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One TNC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. TNC Coin has a market cap of $6.11 million and $971,340.00 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

