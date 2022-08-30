Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst Sells 300 Shares

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.46, for a total value of C$32,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,957,617.34.

Scott Medhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.13, for a total value of C$10,513.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.88, for a total value of C$10,488.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total value of C$105,200.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.81, for a total value of C$10,581.00.

Toromont Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$105.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09. The stock has a market cap of C$8.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$104.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$109.84. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$93.25 and a 1 year high of C$124.25.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TIH shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. National Bank Financial cut Toromont Industries from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares cut Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.44.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading

