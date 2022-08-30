Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Trane Technologies worth $39,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,883,000 after purchasing an additional 69,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $578,209,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $155.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.22. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.38.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

