Transcodium (TNS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $60.00

Transcodium (TNS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Transcodium has a market cap of $29,945.59 and $60.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Transcodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

