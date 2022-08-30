Tribe Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, Tribe has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $110.12 million and $7.55 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tribe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,902.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00134455 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00033289 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00081731 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol.

Tribe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.