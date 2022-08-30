Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the July 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 304,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tritium DCFC by 57.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

Tritium DCFC Stock Performance

Tritium DCFC stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. Tritium DCFC has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Tritium DCFC

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Tritium DCFC in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

(Get Rating)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.