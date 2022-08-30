Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the July 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 304,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tritium DCFC by 57.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tritium DCFC stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. Tritium DCFC has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.
