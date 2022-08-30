TRON Achieves Market Cap of $6.03 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and $692.36 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0653 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002723 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000204 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003348 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000226 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000749 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,385,706,437 coins and its circulating supply is 92,385,708,212 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

