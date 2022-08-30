TRONbetDice Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges (DICE)

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded 53.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. TRONbetDice has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $166,002.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRONbetDice has traded down 60.1% against the US dollar. One TRONbetDice coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRONbetDice alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,343.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00134671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00032968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00080952 BTC.

About TRONbetDice

TRONbetDice (CRYPTO:DICE) is a coin. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. TRONbetDice’s official website is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll.

Buying and Selling TRONbetDice

According to CryptoCompare, ” Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONbetDice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRONbetDice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRONbetDice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRONbetDice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRONbetDice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.