Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

TWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 25,112 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5,407.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 717,275 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,062,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,062,000 after buying an additional 410,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 136,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 0.6 %

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

NYSE TWO opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.71%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

