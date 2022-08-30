Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.