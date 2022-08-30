Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 689,847 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,249 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $24,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 37,769 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 271,705 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 98,086 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,317 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 51,419 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

