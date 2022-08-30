Ultra Clear (UCR) Trading 18.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Ultra Clear has a total market cap of $4.53 million and $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra Clear has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra Clear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,404.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
Ultra Clear Profile
UCR is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra Clear is ucrcoin.net.
Ultra Clear Coin Trading
