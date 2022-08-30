Unification (FUND) Price Reaches $0.0886 on Major Exchanges

Unification (FUND) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Unification has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $56,652.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unification has traded 73.5% higher against the dollar. One Unification coin can now be bought for about $0.0886 or 0.00000436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,342.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00135371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033326 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00080997 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unification is unification.com. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unification

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

