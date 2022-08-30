Unistake (UNISTAKE) Price Down 6.3% This Week

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. Unistake has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $18,895.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unistake alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00829754 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,325,890 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance.

Buying and Selling Unistake

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.