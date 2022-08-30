United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 291.9% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

