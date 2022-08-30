Unitrade (TRADE) One Day Volume Hits $51,990.00

Unitrade (TRADE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, Unitrade has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $970,004.26 and approximately $51,990.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unitrade coin can now be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,962.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004135 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00134881 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00033408 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00082059 BTC.
About Unitrade
Unitrade is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,673,817 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp.
Buying and Selling Unitrade
