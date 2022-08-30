USDX [Kava] Price Tops $0.96 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $107.59 million and $629,381.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00004831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,962.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.79 or 0.00580007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00263556 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00059742 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002458 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

