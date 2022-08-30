USDX [Kava] Price Tops $0.96 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $107.59 million and $629,381.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00004831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,962.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.79 or 0.00580007 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00263556 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00059742 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001751 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001140 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013896 BTC.
- Alitas (ALT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002458 BTC.
About USDX [Kava]
USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.
