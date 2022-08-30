Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,329,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,916,000 after acquiring an additional 193,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,132,000 after acquiring an additional 86,839 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,416,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,358,000 after acquiring an additional 153,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,943,000 after acquiring an additional 443,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,074,000 after acquiring an additional 75,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $194,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Valvoline Announces Dividend

Shares of VVV opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.71. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VVV. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading

