Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,627,000 after buying an additional 828,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BorgWarner by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,183,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,553,000 after acquiring an additional 744,912 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,787,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 3.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $393,159,000 after acquiring an additional 375,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its stake in BorgWarner by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,492,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 369,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $50.09.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

