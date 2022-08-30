Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 309.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.21.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $109.50 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $204.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.47 and a 200 day moving average of $131.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.