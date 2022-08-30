Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,270 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 791,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 584,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,471,000 after buying an additional 477,015 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,613,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,274,000 after buying an additional 219,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,756,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

NYSE AHH opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.80. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 12.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AHH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.