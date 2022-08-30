Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Stake in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Ebang International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ebang International by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ebang International by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 93,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ebang International by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 666,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ebang International by 252.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,837,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,903 shares during the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ebang International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBON opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

Ebang International Profile

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

See Also

