Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $82,000 in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Stock Down 4.5 %

IPI opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.60. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $121.72.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.10). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 86.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

