Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $36,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $262.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.63 and its 200-day moving average is $269.18.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.