Vanilla (VNL) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

Vanilla (VNL) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Vanilla has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vanilla has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00097038 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00031132 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00021190 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001463 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00267824 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00027625 BTC.
Vanilla Profile
Vanilla is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Vanilla
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using US dollars.
