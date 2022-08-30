Veil (VEIL) Trading Down 31.8% This Week

Veil (VEIL) traded up 27.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Veil has a total market cap of $211,953.74 and approximately $36.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veil has traded down 31.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,899.83 or 0.99986901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00060628 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00231362 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00141907 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00241579 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00057169 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00059500 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com.

Veil Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

