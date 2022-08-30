Venus (XVS) Price Down 12.4% This Week

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Venus has a total market cap of $61.21 million and $3.74 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $5.03 or 0.00024722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,334.79 or 0.99955394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00057595 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001717 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

