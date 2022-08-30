VeraOne (VRO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $19,781.00

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. VeraOne has a market cap of $9.96 million and approximately $19,781.00 worth of VeraOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeraOne coin can currently be purchased for about $57.66 or 0.00282543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeraOne has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- SORA (XOR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00013548 BTC.
- Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.
- Castweet (CTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- Bytus (BYTS) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- Bone (BONE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000222 BTC.
VeraOne Coin Profile
VRO is a coin. VeraOne’s total supply is 17,266,363,250,115 coins and its circulating supply is 172,664 coins. VeraOne’s official website is veraone.io. VeraOne’s official Twitter account is @VROstablecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
