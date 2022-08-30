Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Virtu Financial has a payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIRT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,785.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

