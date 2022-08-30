Vivek Jain Sells 14,000 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Analog Devices Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $155.19 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.86 and its 200 day moving average is $159.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.
Analog Devices Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Analog Devices
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.2% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 44.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.61.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
