Vivek Jain Sells 14,000 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $155.19 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.86 and its 200 day moving average is $159.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.2% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 44.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.61.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

