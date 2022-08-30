Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Update

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the July 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Price Performance

IDE opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 51,458 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

