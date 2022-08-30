Wells Fargo & Company Trims Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Target Price to $57.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

KRC stock opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.51. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 632.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

