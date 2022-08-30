WeTrust Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (TRST)

WeTrust (TRST) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. One WeTrust coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a market cap of $175,824.20 and approximately $2.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust (TRST) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeTrust Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

