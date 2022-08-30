WhaleRoom (WHL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14,146.00

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. WhaleRoom has a market cap of $2.08 million and $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhaleRoom coin can currently be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhaleRoom has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,607.62 or 0.07887109 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00163795 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About WhaleRoom

WHL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg.

Buying and Selling WhaleRoom

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhaleRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhaleRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

