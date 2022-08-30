Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Cut to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Williams Industrial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Williams Industrial Services Group stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Williams Industrial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Williams Industrial Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 31,506 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.